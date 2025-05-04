Babil Khan's family issued a statement after his video of 'Bollywood is fake' went viral. The statement clarified that mentions of Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh 'came from a place of genuine admiration'.

Babil Khan's family has stated that after his crying video went viral. On Sunday afternoon, the representative of Logout actor shared a statement, clarifying that the said video is 'misinterpreted' and taken out of context. The family did agree that Babil was having difficult days. In the video, Babil named Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, and Arijit Singh, hinting that they 'bullied' him. But the official statement stated that he took their names as he has 'admiration' for them.

The statement says, "Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days — and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon.

That said, a video of Babil has been widely misinterpreted and taken out of context. In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration — for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry."

At last, The Railway Men actor's family requested media to consider the context of the video and his words: "We respectfully urge media publications and the public to consider the full context of his words rather than drawing conclusions from fragmented video clips."

Soon after the Babil's crying video went viral on Reddit, another version of the video surfaced on Instagram. In this video, Babil does named these artistes, and called them out for 'making Bollywood a better place'. This video proved that Babil's statement was certainly misinterpreted. The young actor had a tough journey, and he expressed his emotions. However, the interpretation of his words was incorrect, and this statement clarified it for good.