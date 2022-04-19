Baba Siddique pushes Shah Rukh Khan to pose for paps at Iftaar party, angry netizens lash out at host

Shah Rukh Khan- Baba Siddiqui's Iftaar party

Shah Rukh Khan graced Baba Siddique's famous Iftaar party, and his presence has certainly made the party grand. While walking down the red carpet with Baba Siddique, Khan wasn't keen to pose for media photographers, and he was marching ahead. But, Baba stopped him, and he pushed him back slightly to pose for paps.

This video was shared by Viral Bhayani, and it left many of SRK's fans furious. While on one side, they were delighted to see their favourite hero after a long time. On the other side, they criticised Baba's behaviour with Shah Rukh.

The video has left has a mark on SRK's fans, and they couldn't imagine that he has to bear such a demeanour. A user added, "How uncomfortable Shahrukh felt in this moment." Another user added, "He doesn't wish to pose for media." Many netizens applauded SRK for remaining calm and took Baba's gesture gracefully. "Ye dhakka kyu dia.... very bad manners," asserted another user. A netizen mocked Baba Siddique and asked, "Kon he ye jo dono khan ko gale se pkd rha." Another netizen added, "Y this siddique is behaving soo wierd. He needs all the attention. Hadd se zyada dominating."

Politician Baba Siddiqui hosted the Iftar party in Mumbai, and a number of celebrities attended the bash. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shehnaaz Gill and other celebrities were seen in their traditional outfits. Videos and photos from the bash went viral. Baba Siddiqui hosts Iftar Party every year in Mumbai which witnesses a whale of celebrities marking their presence. These celebs look their traditional best and make heads turn while arriving at the bash. Among the most awaited celebrities every year are Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan if they are in town make sure to attend the Iftaar party. Moreover, it was at Baba Siddiqui's bash where SRK and Salman hugged for the first time after their infamous brawl.