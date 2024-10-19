When the interviewer asked if Baba Siddique was killed because he tried to protect Salman from Lawrence Bishnoi, Salim Khan reacted.

Veteran lyricist Salim Khan recently addressed the murder of Baba Siddique and opened up on whether it was linked to his son Salman Khan. In a recent interview, Salim expressed that he believes there is no connection between the two events.

While speaking to ABP News, Salim said, "Nahi, mujhe nahi lagta hai ki isse koi taluk hai. Isse koi taluk nahi hai, mujhe nahi lagta. Baba Siddique ka isse kya taluk hoga? Kisi bhi cheez ka bana dijiye. Aapne humko salaam nahi kiya, ab hum aapko maar denge. Aapne humko namaste nahi kiya, hum maar denge (No, I don't think there is any connection. What connection will Baba Siddique have with this? We can make any story like this. You didn't greet me, I'll kill you)."

When the interviewer asked if Baba Siddique was killed because he tried to protect Salman from Lawrence Bishnoi, Salim Khan replied that the police are also protecting Salman and his family. He said, "Isme kya hai? Har koi bachana chahta hai...Zindagi jo hai kabhi bhi ja sakti hai, kisi ki bhi jasakti hai (So what? Everyone wants to save him...Anyone can lose their life anytime)."

For the unversed, NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot and killed on the evening of October 12 in Mumbai. Days after the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddiqui, the Mumbai Police suspended police security guard Shyam Sonawane, who was present with the former Maharashtra minister during the time of the incident.

According to the Mumbai police, constable Shyam Sonawane, deployed for Baba Siddiqui's security, "did not take any action" on his part against the accused who fired at Siddiqui at that time. "An internal investigation is also going on," the police said. Baba Siddique was shot outside his office in Nirmal Nagar. He sustained two gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on October 12.

(With inputs from ANI)

