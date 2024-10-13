Here's how Baba Siddique solved the infamous feud between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Bollywood has been weeping after hearing the demise of Baba Siddique. The political leader was shot by three assailants at his son Zeeshan's office in Bandra on Saturday night. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital where doctors tried to treat him for his two bullet wounds. But he succumbed to his injuries. He was one of the persons who was loved by the whole Bollywood.

His grand Eid parties often saw Bollywood A-listers from Shah Rukh Khan to television stars like Rashmi Desai in attendance. However, not only this, he was also the person who ended Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s infamous feud that took place at Katrina Kaif’s birthday bash.

What Happened Between Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan?

In 2008, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan had a huge fallout at Katrina Kaif’s birthday bash. According to several reports, during the party, Salman Khan taunted Shah Rukh Khan about his TV show, Kya Aap Panchvi Paas se Tez Hain?, and later accused him of being selfish. Bollywood Hungama quoted him as saying, “You are a matlabi insaan. You only call people when you need them, and then don’t keep in touch.”

He was reportedly miffed at Shah Rukh Khan for refusing to do a cameo in Salman Khan’s Mr and Mrs Khanna even though Salman had appeared in SRK’s Om Shanti Om and even came as a guest at KBC which was then hosted by Shah Rukh.

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan then made nasty comments about the latter's TV game show, Dus Ka Dum. After this, Salman reportedly threatened to punch SRK, but Gauri Khan interrupted, saying she wanted to leave, and left the party with her husband.

Shah Rukh later reacted to the infamous feud and said, “I think like a father, while Salman thinks like a child! There is not much in common between us, we think differently, and we speak differently. We have spent a good time together. But with time, that fact has got blurred. We are happy in our worlds. If we come together it is good. If we don’t it’s even better. We are not friends.”

How Baba Siddique solve the feud?

The infamous feud between the two superstars had divided the industry with producers worried about the power struggle. The industry insiders then requested Baba Siddique to intervene and solve the fight and the politician did it in the best way possible.

During one of his iftaar parties, Siddique seated Shah Rukh next to Salman's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan at the party. A video of Shah Rukh sitting next to Salim Khan and talking to him also went viral on social media.

Salman approached the table, Shah Rukh got up and the two stars nodded at each other in acknowledgment before greeting each other with a hug. Baba Siddique then joined them and requested the photographers to click. And with this hug, the biggest Bollywood feud came to an end.

Shah Rukh Khan once talked about his bond with Baba Siddique and said, “I have to tell you this, Baba Siddique is my friend, and I regularly meet him for the hugs. I don’t want to be accosted or taken by surprise, so I plan it! I plan it for Eid. I am always there, and nights during Ramzan. I want to tell you that Baba Siddique’s hugs are the best when planned.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan canceled his Bigg Boss 18 shoot after hearing the news of Baba Siddique being shot in Mumbai. He was seen devastated by the news, rushing to the hospital where the politician was admitted. Shilpa Shetty also broke down into tears.

