'Baba liked drawing on walls, child was still alive', writes Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan has been very much active on his Instagram page. He shares interesting anecdotes about the late actor which the world hardly knew about it. Babil also shares never-seen-before photos of Irrfan much to the excitement of the fans. Back in the early 2000s, Irrfan starred in a film titled The Warrior helmed by Asif Kapadia. Babil shared the unseen poster of the film on the photo-sharing website.

Babil also posted a photo in which Irrfan and he are planting a sapling. The 22-year-old wrote, "I forgot to put in the second picture, didn’t want to write the entire caption again, also switched up the order of the pictures by mistake, yes I know I had one job, but do I look like I give a shit (when you zoom in to notice what’s written on the wall behind me, Baba wrote notes on my walls when I left for London, I guess he still liked drawing on the walls, I guess the child was still alive, which brings me great joy, and yes he spelt ‘opinion’ with an ‘E’.

Khan further wrote, "I am obviously biased here cause I think that’s kind of ducking awesome and also I spelt that with a ‘D’ on purpose before autocorrect decides that profane language must not be spoken. Plus I like ducks, there’s a secret joke in that, see if u can find it. And no I’m not sad in the picture, I smoked a spliff, deal with it. I’m 22. I gotta live a little. And I now have realised that my original caption was probably shorter than this one, so kids, don’t smoke spliffs. And the trolling lives on."

Babil had earlier deleted his post and reposted it with a prolonged caption.