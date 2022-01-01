‘Baba hottie’: Ranveer Singh drops shirtless photo, gives fans glimpse of his beach vacay

Ranveer Singh is gaining accolades for playing Kapil Dev in '83' to perfection, and he's enjoying his new year with ladylove Deepika Padukone. The actor has shared a carousel post, with a collection of photos, revealing his beech vacation with the caption, "First day of the rest of my life."

Here's the post

Ranveer and Deepika are the power couple of Bollywood, and they prove their chemistry through their candid PDA's. Singh shared a funny video, where Deepika is speaking in Kapil Dev's accent. When Ranveer asked if she's having fun, to which Padukone replied in her style and said, "We here to enjoy, what else we are here for," and Ranveer laughed at it.

Watch the video

Recently while speaking to DNA India Ranveer opened up on winning a national award for his portrayal of Kapil Dev, he said, ""I have been hearing that a lot. Now we have social media...you can receive what people are echoing through social media, and I'm hearing a lot of it. I do take stock of everything that everyone's said. For 83 a lot of people are saying this and I would be very welcoming and humbled if it were to happen."

Singh further asserted, "So, if I do win awards, I will most humbly accept them and channel them into motivational energy to go forth and do more, improve and excel in my endeavours that are to follow. An award is basically a pat on the back by someone in a position of authority who is saying 'hey! you did a good job'. So, I will be most humbly, with my head bowed down, be welcoming of this kind of encouragement, recognition and appreciation. And, I'll convert it into motivation to go out there and do better. But as I said, I have evolved into believing that the process is the prize. So, the fact that i get to be an actor, that I get to play these amazing characters and be a part of these amazing films, for me that itself is the prize." Ranveer said.

The actor will next be seen in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar.'