Baahubali fans rejoice as the third part of the instalment has been confirmed by the producer K.E Gnanavel Raja.

After setting the benchmark of pan-India films with Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, the epic fantasy drama is all set to return with its third instalment. Yes, Baahubali 3 is happening, and a big confirmation was given by the producer K.E Gnanavel Raja.

Reportedly while discussing his upcoming film, Kanguva, slated for a November 2024 release, Gnanavel revealed that the discussions for Baahubali 3 have begun. According to Desimartini, the filmmakers have taken a different approach after a significant break. "Baahubali 3 is in the planning stages. I found out while discussing with filmmakers last week,” Gnanavel Raja said. "They did Baahubali 1 and 2 back to back, but they're now planning Baahubali 3 after a gap."

Raja also spilled the beans about the sequels of Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar Part Two. Gnanavel Raja said, "Similarly, Kalki 1 is out, and Kalki 2 will be made after two other movies. Even Salaar and Salaar 2 will have a gap between them. Once the audience connects with the characters, they will enjoy them whenever they are made. Take, for example, Suriya's Singam series. There was a gap of three to four movies between each instalment."

In 2017, Baahubali fans gave up hope for the third part of Baahubali after screenwriters Vijayendra Prasad and Prabhas indicated third movie wouldn't happen, as the story of Baahubali had wrapped up in two parts.

About Baahubali and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

SS Rajamouli and Prabhas came and broke several box office records with the Baahubali franchise. The first part of Baahubali grossed Rs 600-650 crores worldwide. Whereas, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was a bigger blockbuster, grossing Rs 1700-1800 crores worldwide.

Also read: Meet actress who rejected debut opposite Salman Khan, gave back-to-back flops, later became India's biggest star with...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.