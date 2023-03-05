Baahubali 2 producer Shobu Yarlagadda congratulates Shah Rukh Khan, team Pathaan for crossing his film's box office haul

Shobu Yarlagadda-Pathaan-Baahubli 2

On Saturday, producer Shobu Yarlagadda congratulated Shah Rukh Khan and team Pathaan for breaking his Baahubali 2 record and becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film. SRK's comeback film, Pathaan, broke several records at the box office, including the highest-grossing Hindi film.

With Rs 511 crores from India, Pathaan has surpassed the previous record holder title Baahubali 2. SS Rajamouli's 2017 directorial earned Rs 510.99 crores in its lifetime from India. The film held the record for five consecutive years until Pathaan broke it. Shobu shared a tweet of Taran Adarsh about Pathaan ranking top in the Hindi grosser and beating Baahubali 2, KGF 2 and Dangal's collections. Defining his delight of getting overthrown by SRK, Shobu wrote, "Congratulations to @iamsrk sir, #SiddharthAnand @yrf and the entire team of #Pathaan on crossing @BaahubaliMovie2 Hindi NBOC. Records are meant to be broken and I am happy it was none other than @iamsrk who did it!"

Here's the tweet

Congratulations to @iamsrk sir, #SiddharthAnand @yrf and the entire team of #Pathaan on crossing @BaahubaliMovie 2 Hindi NBOC. Records are meant to be broken and I am happy it was none other than @iamsrk who did it! https://t.co/cUighGJmhu — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) March 4, 2023

On Thursday, the 37th day of its release, Pathaan’s Hindi version netted Rs 75 lakh across India, taking its tally to Rs 510.55 crore in India. On Friday, the film is expected to net around Rs 70 lakh more and the morning and afternoon shows have ensured that it crosses Rs 511 crore. Baahubali 2 had made Rs 510.99 crore with its Hindi version when it was released in 2017. The Telugu blockbuster has been the highst-grossing film in Hindi.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to lead roles after over four years. The hype for the film was immense and it went on to break several records, including the highest opening-day, weekend, and week as well as achieving several milestones in the quickest time. The film, part of the YRF Spy Universe, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, apart from a cameo by Salman Khan.