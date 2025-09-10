Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 6: Tiger Shroff-starrer sees major dip, Vivek Agnihotri film is massive flop

While Baaghi 4 has turned out to be the weakest film in the action franchise, The Bengal Files has turned out to one of the biggest flops of 2025.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 11:59 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 6: Tiger Shroff-starrer sees major dip, Vivek Agnihotri film is massive flop
Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 6
Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 4 and Vivek Agnihotri-directed The Bengal Files clashed with each other at the box office last Friday on September 5. Both the movies have turned out to be huge disappointments and have been completely rejected by the audiences. While Baaghi 4 has turned out to be the weakest film in the action franchise, The Bengal Files has turned out to one of the biggest flops of 2025.

Baaghi 4 box office collection day 6

In its first five days, Baaghi 4 had earned Rs 39.75 crore. On its sixth day, i.e. Wednesday, the actioner saw a major dip in its collections and earned just Rs 2.25 crore (the film had earned Rs 4 crore on Tuesday), taking its six-day collections to Rs 42 crore net in India. This is despite the fact that the film had offered BOGO (Buy One Get One) discounts since its first day. 

The Bengal Files box office collection day 6

On the other hand, The Bengal Files had collected Rs 9.25 crore till Tuesday and on Wednesday, it just earned Rs 1 crore, taking its six-day collections to Rs 10.25 crore. Even after the fact that Vivek Agnihotri promoted the film across different channels, it hasn't been able to attract audiences in the theatres.

More details about Baaghi 4

Apart from Tiger Shroff, Baaghi 4 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harleen Sandhu (in her Bollywood debut), Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Upendra Limaye among others. The film is the fourth installment in the Baaghi series and is directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

More details about The Bengal Files

On the other hand, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial features Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, and Rajesh Khera among others. It is the third and final film in Agnihotri's Files trilogy after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
