BOLLYWOOD

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 5: Tiger Shroff's actioner STRUGGLES to cross Rs 40 crores, Vivek Agnihotri film GROWS on Tuesday

Despite the discounted tickets of Rs 99, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 witnessed a drop on Tuesday, whereas The Bengal Files went against the trend and jumped on Tuesday.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 01:22 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 5: The content dominates the box office. Despite marketing gimmicks and fake public reaction videos from cinema halls, Baaghi 4 continues its downward trend. On the other side, The Bengal Files, a film that started on a disastrous note, is getting better with each day. On Tuesday, Baaghi 4 had movie tickets for Rs 99. Despite the discounted ticketing prices, the Tiger Shroff-starrer didn't get much benefit from the offer.   

Baaghi 4 drops despite the discounted Tuesday

As per the latest update from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the Tuesday figures are out, and it's not good news for team Baaghi 4. On its fifth day, despite the discounted ticket rates, the film further slipped and earned only Rs 4 crores. After a decent weekend of Rs 30 crores, the film collected Rs 4.25 crores on Monday. The drop in a discounted Tuesday ain't a good sign for the film. Till now, the film has only earned Rs 39.25 crores. The movie is struggling to cross the Rs 40 crore mark in the domestic market, and most expectedly, the first week collection of the movie will be in the range of Rs 45-47 crores only. 

The Bengal Files shows a jump! 

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's latest film is another example showcasing the power of word of mouth. The Bengal Files might have opened on a disastrous note. But a decent Monday, the film showed a jump on Tuesday, which is quite a rare thing. On Monday, the movie earned Rs 1.15 crores. But on a Tuesday, the film grew further, and showed a good jump by earning Rs 1.29 crores. Till now, The Bengal Files has earned Rs 9.19 crores. Going further, the film is expected to maintain the momentum and might end the first week between Rs 12-13 crores. 

About Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files 

Sajid Nadiadwala-produced, A.Harsha-directed Baaghi 4 is the fourth instalment in the action franchise. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, debutant Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa in key roles. The Bengal Files is the third instalment in the Files franchise of Vivek Agnihotri. The movie stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Simratt Kaur, and Namashi Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

