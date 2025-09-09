Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 4: Tiger Shroff's actioner SUFFERS big drop, Vivek Agnihotri's film stays afloat

Call it the wonders of word of mouth, on Monday, when usually movies suffer a major drop, Vivek Agnihotri's movie The Bengal Files is close to its Sunday numbers. Whereas, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 has suffered a major drop on its fourth day.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 12:18 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 4: Tiger Shroff's actioner SUFFERS big drop, Vivek Agnihotri's film stays afloat
A still from The Bengal Files, Baaghi 4 poster
Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 4: Every Monday stands as a crucial test for a film. A majority of the movie suffers a major drop on its fourth day mostly earning in the range of 50-60% less than that of its Friday collection. However, if a movie performs well on Monday, this means that the audience likes it. 

On September 5, Bollywood saw two major releases, Tiger Shroff's actioner Baaghi 4 and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Bengal Files. While Baaghi 4 debuted with a good opening, The Bengal Files saw a disastrous start. Cut to day four, on Monday, Tiger's film saw a huge drop in the collection. Whereas Vivek's hard-hitting drama was on par with Friday's collection. 

Monday collection of Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files

As per the movie tracking portal Sancilk, on Monday, Baaghi 4 earned only Rs 4.25 crores, which is three times its Friday collection. A.Harsha's directorial took an opening of Rs 12 crore, and this drop signifies the audience's rejection of the latest instalment of the franchise. The Bengal Files, which is the third instalment from Agnihotri's Files franchise, earned Rs 1.10 crores on Monday. When compared to Friday's collection, the movie has earned only 65 lakhs less. The Bengal Files debuted with a low opening of Rs 1.75 crores. 

In four days, Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files earned...

Till now, Baaghi 4 has earned Rs 35.50 crores, whereas The Bengal Files earned Rs 7.85 crores only. Although Vivek's film is lagging behind Tiger's maar-dhaad entertainer, it' still holding a decent ground. Going ahead, Baaghi 4 will continue its downfall, and The Bengal Files will remain afloat. 

Baaghi 4 is the fourth instalment led by Tiger Shroff, which started in 2016 with Baaghi, followed by Baaghi 2 (2018), and Baaghi 3 (2020).  The Bengal Files is the third instalment in the Files franchise, started with The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). 

