Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 3: Tiger Shroff-starrer stays steady, Vivek Agnihotri film continues to struggle

BOLLYWOOD
Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 4 earned Rs 30 crore in its opening weekend. Vivek Agnihotri-directed The Bengal Files just managed to collect Rs 7 crore in its first three days.
Baaghi 4, headlined by Tiger Shroff, and The Bengal Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, clashed with each other at the box office this Friday. Both the films have been huge disappointments for the audiences, but still the viewers chose Tiger Shroff-starrer over Vivek Agnihotri directorial in the opening weekend.
Baaghi 4 collected Rs 21.25 crore in its first two days and added Rs 10 crore on its third day, taking the first three days collections to Rs 31.25 crore net in India. Whereas, The Bengal Files had earned Rs 3.90 crore collectively in the first two days and on Sunday, it continued to struggle and earned just Rs 2.75 crore, taking the opening weekend collection to Rs 6.65 crore. All box office figures are taken from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.
Apart from Tiger Shroff, Baaghi 4 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harleen Sandhu (in her Bollywood debut), Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Upendra Limaye among others. The film is the fourth installment in the Baaghi series and is directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.
On the other hand, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial features Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, and Rajesh Khera among others. It is the third and final film in Agnihotri's Files trilogy after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files.
