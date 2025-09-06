Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 2: Tiger Shroff film earns five times more than Vivek Agnihotri directorial

Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 4 is the fourth installment in the Baaghi series and The Bengal Files is the third and final film in Vivek Agnihotri's Files trilogy after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files.

Aman Wadhwa

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 06, 2025, 11:28 PM IST

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 2: Tiger Shroff film earns five times more than Vivek Agnihotri directorial
Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files
Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 4 and Vivek Agnihotri-directed The Bengal Files clashed with each other at the box office this Friday on September 5. While both the films have received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, it seems that Baaghi 4 has defeated The Bengal Files at the ticket windows, as per the first two days of release.

After collecting Rs 12 crore in India on its opening day, Baaghi 4 saw 25% decrease in its collections on Saturday and earned Rs 9 crore, taking the two-day earnings to Rs 21 crore net in India. On the other hand, The Bengal Files saw a disastrous opening day as it earned just Rs 1.75 crore. The film attracted more viewers on its second day with the collections of Rs 2.25 crore, taking its two-day earnings to Rs 4 crore net in India. This means that the Tiger Shroff film has earned five times more than the Vivek Agnihotri directorial till now.

Apart from Tiger Shroff, Baaghi 4 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harleen Sandhu (in her Bollywood debut), Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Upendra Limaye among others. The film is the fourth installment in the Baaghi series and is directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

On the other hand, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial features Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, and Rajesh Khera among others. It is the third and final film in Agnihotri's Files trilogy after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files.

