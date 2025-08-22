Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu set the dance floor on fire in Bahli Sohni; fans say 'this combo looks fire'

Also starring Sonam Bajwa and Sanjay Dutt, Baaghi 4 is set to release in the cinemas on September 5 and will clash at the box office with Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files.

Headlined by Tiger Shroff, the action-packed romantic saga Baaghi 4 also stars Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, and former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu in her Bollywood debut. The second song from the movie titled Bahli Sohni, featuring Tiger and Harnaaz, has been released on Friday, and the new pair has impressed the fans with their scintillating chemistry.

After the soulful success of the first track Guzaara, Bahli Sohni cranks up the energy, adding a vibrant flavor to the music album. Choreographed by the evergreen Farah Khan, the dance track is sung by Mani Moudgill, Badshah, and Nikhita Gandhi, with lyrics and music by Mani Moudgill & Badshah.

Reacting to the song, one netizen wrote, "This combo looks fire. Baaghi 4 will be the much-awaited comeback of Tiger Shroff", while another added, "Can’t believe this is Harnaaz’s first movie! She looks so natural in front of the camera, truly born for it. She’s going to be a great actress." Appreciating Badshah, one fan wrote, "Badshah is back again to rule the hearts and charts."

Written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by director A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 is set to release in cinemas on September 5. The film will clash at the box office with Vivek Agnihotri's political drama The Bengal Files, which features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Simrat Kaur, and Saswata Chatterjee among others.

