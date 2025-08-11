Twitter
Baaghi 4 teaser review: Tiger Shroff might break dull phase in Animal meets Marco mashup, Sanjay Dutt looks scene-stealer in done-to-death story

Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff and the film franchise have taken a soft reboot. It seems like the clash between him and Sanjay Dutt with gore visuals might impress action junkies. However, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu won't have much to do in the film.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 04:01 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff is back with his beloved franchise, and it seems like he will finally end his dull phase at the box office. Baaghi 4 teaser has been dropped, and the first impression that came to my mind is 'yeah okay'. The makers released the teaser online, and as soon as you go to YouTube, you will be warned that the visuals are too disturbing. This warning pumped my excitement, and I thought, maybe we will get an out-of-this-world actioner. But by the end of the teaser, I had the feeling of 'been-there-done-that'. Baaghi 4 is directed by A Harsha, and unlike previous instalments, this movie isn't a remake of any regional or international films (at least officially). 

Baaghi 4 gives a major hangover of Animal and Marco

Call it snooty behaviour or nitpicking, but I couldn't stop comparing Baaghi 4 with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer and the Malayalam violent blockbuster. The world of Baaghi 4, the badass avatar of Tiger, the gory visuals, and Sanjay Dutt killing someone with a butcher knife gave me a major hangover of Animal. The teaser gives a sneak peek of a fight sequence in which an army of baddies, dressed in similar attire with face masks, attack Tiger. Does it ring a bell? I'm expecting another banger like Arjan Vailly. Similarly Tiger's hand-to-hand combat have been replaced with slasher action and those visuals gives me a dejavu of Marco. 

Watch the teaser of Baaghi 4

What I like about the teaser

A fact that I liked about Baaghi 4 is that Tiger is trying to go full rogue with Baaghi 4. Earlier, he proved his villainous streak with War (2019), and now with Baaghi 4, it seems like his fans might expect something badass from him. The makers have decided not to go with another remake, and that does need a mention. Sanjay Dutt is another factor that made me invest in the teaser. The shot of Dutt mercilessly cutting down someone and then lighting a cigar from his mutilated hand is a perfect shot that captures his evilness. With this promo, it seems like I'll be rooting more for KhalNayak Sanjay Dutt than Tiger. 

Sanjay-Dutt-1

What I disliked about Baaghi 4

The film has a mundane, done-to-death story. Baaghi 4 is basically a revenge drama of two grey-shade characters who are avenging the death of their love (as far as I understood). The only reason for the good vs evil clash is love, and that's something we are bored watching. Another serious problem I had with the teaser was the poor showcase of Sonam Bajwa and Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu. Just giving some action scenes, where they are cutting people in half, pinning them down, doesn't make the women badass. The emotional core of their characters was missing. Till now, I look upon Sonam and Harnaaz as mere eye-candies.

Final verdict 

Overall, this is just a teaser, and it has not disappointed me entirely. As a moviegoer, I want Tiger to jump back in his A-game, and it seems like Baaghi 4 will cater to its audience. Other than that, I'm still expecting a better trailer and finally a worthy sequel. Baaghi 4 will release in cinemas on September 5, 2025. 

