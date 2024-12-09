Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle and introduced Sanjay Dutt’s Baaghi 4 character as 'Every Aashiq is a Villain'.

Sanjay Dutt has joined the cast of Tiger Shroff-starrer actioner Baaghi 4. The veteran actor has been roped in the antagonist role. The makers on Monday unveiled the first look poster revealing Sanjay’s ferocious avatar drenched in blood. He holds a woman’s body as he yells with vengeance in his eyes.

Tiger took to his Instagram handle and introduced Sanjay’s character, “Every Aashiq is a Villain” Presenting @duttsanjay in Baaghi 4,” he captioned the poster. Soon after it surfaced on the internet, netizens took to the comment section to express their excitement. A user wrote, “Villain to taqda hai.” The second user said, “Ohh God Iss baar bada dhamaka hoga.” The third user commented, “Kya hone wala hai mere to dimag hil gaya is baar.” The fourth user reacted, “Ab is movie mein maja aaega ab to hai fire hone wala hai.” “Is baar kuch taqdi plaining ki h lagta h,” added another user.

Take a look at Sanjay Dutt’s first look from Baaghi 4 here:

Earlier, the makers unveiled the first look of Tiger, showing him covered in blood, holding a machete in one hand and a bottle of booze in the other. His look reminded fans of Ranbir Kapoor’s look from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Several users assumed that he would be donning a similar avatar as Ranbir would take in Animal’s sequel, Animal Park.

The Baaghi franchise, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, debuted in 2016 with Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starring in the lead roles. Following its success, the franchise expanded with Baaghi 2, which introduced Manoj Bajpayee to the cast. The series continued to evolve with Baaghi 3 in 2020, featuring a new ensemble cast, including Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh, while maintaining Tiger Shroff in the lead role.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated Baaghi 4, is scheduled to hit theaters on September 5, 2025.