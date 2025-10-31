Baaghi 4 OTT release date: When, where to watch Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu-starrer action thriller

The Tiger Shroff film received poor reviews from the audiences and critics, and also failed at the box office. Baaghi 4 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Starring Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Shreyas Talpade in pivotal roles, the psychological romantic action thriller Baaghi 4 was released in the theaters on September 5. It is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and directed by Kannada filmmaker A Harsha in his Bollywood debut. Two months after its theatrical release, Baaghi 4 started streaming on Prime Video from October 31.

Baaghi 4 revolves around Ronny (Tiger), a grief-stricken man whose life spirals into chaos after surviving an attempted suicide by train. As the line between reality and illusion begins to blur, his loved ones question his sanity — until a buried truth pulls him into a violent maze of obsession, betrayal, and undying love. With Chacko (Sanjay Dutt) as his formidable adversary, the film unfolds as a brutal love story because in this world, Har Aashiq Ek Villain Hai.

The Tiger Shroff film received poor reviews from the audiences and critics. Made in the reported budget of around Rs 80 crore, the action thriller was commercially unsuccessful as it earned just Rs 52 crore net in India and grossed Rs 77 crore worldwide, as per the box office tracking portal Sacnilk. It became the lowest-grossing film in the Baaghi series.

Baaghi 4 clashed at the box office with Vivek Agnihotri's political drama The Bengal Files, which was based on Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots during the Partition of India, and featured Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Simrat Kaur, and Saswata Chatterjee among others. It bombed at the box office after receiving negative reviews.

