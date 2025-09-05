Baaghi 4 movie review: Tiger Shroff makes impressive comeback, film ain't just violent ride, but entertaining thriller; Sanjay Dutt steals the show as Khal Nayak

New OTT and theatrical releases: From Baaghi 4 to Kannappa, top 7 must-watch picks this weekend
BOLLYWOOD
The fourth instalment of the Baaghi franchise gives a new lease to the franchise and to Tiger Shroff.
Director: A Harsha
Star cast: Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa
Where to watch: In cinemas
Rating: 3 stars
Ronny (Tiger Shroff), a violent, psychotic former Navy officer, is dealing with PTSD after the death of love, Alisha (Harnaaz Sandhu). However, soon he realises that he is hallucinating about her. Is Alisha for real, or just a fragment of his imagination? Ronny and his struggle to know the truth forms the premise of the movie.