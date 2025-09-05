Baaghi 4 movie review: Tiger Shroff makes impressive comeback, film ain't just violent ride, but entertaining thriller; Sanjay Dutt steals the show as Khal Nayak

The fourth instalment of the Baaghi franchise gives a new lease to the franchise and to Tiger Shroff.

Director: A Harsha

Star cast: Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3 stars

Ronny (Tiger Shroff), a violent, psychotic former Navy officer, is dealing with PTSD after the death of love, Alisha (Harnaaz Sandhu). However, soon he realises that he is hallucinating about her. Is Alisha for real, or just a fragment of his imagination? Ronny and his struggle to know the truth forms the premise of the movie.