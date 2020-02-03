'Baaghi 3' new poster: Tiger Shroff as Ronnie is set to fight 'his greatest battle'

Tiger Shroff's next release is the third instalment of his Baaghi franchise. This Ahmed Khan directorial is titled Baaghi 3 and the shooting for the same has been happening since last year. In the action flick, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen as the female lead opposite Tiger. Apart from them, Baaghi 3 also has Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles. Moreover, Jackie Shroff will be seen as Tiger's onscreen father too.

Now, Tiger took to his social media pages and shared the first poster of Baaghi 3. In the poster, a shirtless Tiger is seen standing in front of a huge tanker and choppers are flying above it. He is holding a long gun and ready for some kickass action. The handsome actor shared the poster with a caption stating, "Against his strongest enemy, His greatest battle, Up against a nation, RONNIE is back! #Baaghi3 trailer out on 6th Feb, Thursday. #sajidnadiadwala @ShraddhaKapoor @Riteishd @WardaNadiadwala @khan_ahmedasas @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies"

Check out the poster below:

Israeli actor Jameel Khoury from Leonardo Di Caprio and Russell Crowe starrer Body of Lies, stunt master-turned-actor Ivan Kostadinov and Jaideep Ahlawat will play the lead antagonists against Tiger in Baaghi 3. The antagonists are multi-cultural since Ivan speaks Bulgarian, while Jameel speaks Arabic.

Ahmed spoke about it to Mumbai Mirror stating, "Sajid bhai had seen Jameel in Fauda (an Israeli series), while I had spotted him in another show. We were both talking about him during the casting but didn’t know it was the same guy as he looked different in both the shows. He is a busy guy. His scenes with Tiger have panned out well, Jameel plays the leader of a terrorist outfit."