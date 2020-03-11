'Baaghi 3' Box Office Report Day 5: Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor's film crosses Rs 75 crore mark

After five days since its release, 'Baaghi 3' finally managed to cross Rs. 75 crore mark. The film, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, showed a 50% jump on the occasion of Holi, thus taking the movie closer to being a hit.

While Box Office India claimed that Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande starring film 'Baaghi 3' minted Rs. 75 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh stated that the film earned Rs. 76.94 crore. He posted that the movie minted Rs. 14.05 crore on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Box Office India stated the movie earned Rs. 13.50 crore on Tuesday.

Here's the day-wise breakup of 'Baaghi 3' Box Office:

Friday - 17,50,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 15,50,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 19,75,00,000 apprx

Monday - 8,75,00,000 apprx

Tuesday - 13,50,00,000 apprx

Total - 75,00,00,000 apprx

"#Baaghi3 jumps on Day 5, #Holi festivities give it a big push... Biz multiplies across circuits, despite several screens starting shows post 3 pm... Mass circuits are fantastic... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr, Mon 9.06 cr, Tue 14.05 cr. Total: Rs. 76.94 cr. #India biz.," tweeted Taran.

Here's his tweet:

Box Office India stated that the movie's collections went up post 1 pm and instead the Box Office collections were lower than the previous day in the first half of the day of Holi. The portal also claimed that despite failing in bigger multiplexes, 'Baaghi 3' has been earning well in Gujarat. It is only in Gujarat and Saurashtra that 'Baaghi 3' collections are as much as Tiger-Disha Patani's 'Baaghi 2' collections. Minting Rs. 11.40 crore there alone, the movie even has better Box Office collections than 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', 'Good Newwz' or 'Dabangg 3'. The movie is expected to mint Rs. 20 crore in the region alone.