'Baaghi 3' Box Office Report Day 4: Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor's film witnesses 50% drop

'Baaghi 3' had an average opening. Despite being the highest-opening film of 2020 so far, it failed to match up to its own standards, set by 'Baaghi 2'. While hopes were pinned on that the movie might perform on Saturday, unfortunately, the Box Office collections did not work in the movie's favour even then. The same happened on day four, with the movie witnessing 50% drop.

According to a report on Box Office India, Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor starring film 'Baaghi 3' saw a drop of a little under 50%. The movie failed the Monday litmus test and minted Rs. 8.50-9 crore. The total collections of the film currently lie at approximately Rs. 62 crores.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had confirmed that the movie earned Rs. 17.50 crore on its opening day Friday, Rs. 16.03 crore on Saturday and Rs. 20.30 crore on Sunday. Thus, over the weekend, Ahmed Khan's 'Baaghi 3' had collected over Rs. 50 crores.

The film has been facing some benefits of holidays and thus, it is expected that the Box Office collections of 'Baaghi 3' would rise up again today due to the holiday for Holi. If the same happens, 'Baaghi 3' can be counted a hit. The film is working well in Bihar. While 'Baaghi 3' was performing in Gujarat too, it saw 30% drop on Monday.

'Baaghi 3' also features Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles. While Riteish plays Tiger's brother in the movie, Ankita is Riteish's wife in the film, who is friends with 'Siya' Shraddha Kapoor as well as 'Ronnie' Tiger Shroff.