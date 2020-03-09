'Baaghi 3' Box Office Report Day 3: Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor's film crosses Rs 50 crore mark over weekend

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Baaghi 3' opened to average numbers, but the movie has gained a little momentum at the Box Office. Over the weekend, the film earned more than Rs. 50 crores after Box Office showed growth on Sunday.

The Ahmed Khan directorial minted Rs. 53.83 crore so far. His previous release 'Baaghi 2', featuring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in the lead roles, had however earned Rs. 73.10 crore over the weekend. 'Baaghi 3' happens to be Tiger's third movie to enter Rs. 50 crore in the weekend, after 'WAR' and 'Baaghi 2'.

Revealing the collections, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Baaghi3 braves mixed reports + #CoronaVirus scare + examination period, yet fares well... Mass pockets superb, metros grow on Day 3... Third #TigerShroff movie to cross â‚¹ 50 cr in *opening weekend*... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr. Total: â‚¹ 53.83 cr. #India biz."

Here's his tweet:

#Baaghi3 braves mixed reports + #CoronaVirus scare + examination period, yet fares well... Mass pockets superb, metros grow on Day 3... Third #TigerShroff movie to cross â‚¹ 50 cr in opening weekend... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr. Total: â‚¹ 53.83 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2020

Although 'Baaghi 3' has shown better collections on Sunday, it is not up to the mark. The movie can be considered a hit if it happens to work better on Holi's holiday on Tuesday.