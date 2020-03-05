'Baaghi 3' box office prediction: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor's film expected to earn Rs 22 crore on opening day

Baaghi 3 is all set to hit the theatres this Friday starring Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff reprising their roles in this third instalment of the successful action franchise. Directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is expected to open at anywhere around Rs 20-22 crore in the first weekend and may even go up to Rs 25 crore, says trade analyst Girish Johar.

Reports state that Shraddha and Tiger's first film together Baaghi had opened at Rs 11.94 crore and went up to collect Rs 78 crore while Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 had opened at Rs 25.10 crore and collected Rs 164 crore. It is predicted that if Baaghi 3 crosses Rs 25 crore mark on Friday, it can even beat the total collection of Baaghi 2.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Girish spoke at length about the film's prospects and said, "The opening will be very good. Tiger Shroff is coming in a solo film after War. The Baaghi franchise is a successful franchise and both the previous instalments worked well. The trailer of Baaghi 3 was loved by the audience and hints at a blast at the box office. It is made on a large scale and the grandeur of the action scenes fantastic. After Sunny Deol, Tiger has filled the void of an action star in Indian cinema. Tiger and Shraddha’s combination has already been successful in the Baaghi original. The film is expected to have a very good start at the box office."

For the unversed, Tiger is still riding high on the success of his last action film, War, also starring Hrithik Roshan, which had shattered all records with its opening collection of Rs 53 crore and subsequently becoming 2019’s biggest blockbuster with a domestic total of Rs 317 crore. Girish thinks that Tiger will continue the rhythm after War, "The grandeur and action are similar so it should repeat the success of War. A commercial film is releasing after a long time. The action is the latest and has piqued the curiosity of the moviegoers."