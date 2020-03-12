'Azarias is lucky to have you as his big brother': Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan gets heartfelt birthday wish from stepmom

Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan celebrates his 10th birthday today and among a few heartfelt wishes, the one that stood out was from Karisma's ex-husband Sanjay Kapur’s wife Priya Sachdev.

Priya shared a touching birthday post for young Kiaan posing with his half-brother. Priya shared a picture of Kiaan with her son Azarias (with Sanjay Kapur) and wrote, "Happy 10th Birthday #Kiaan. Wishing you an amazing Birthday. Sharing a special picture with you and your little brother #Azarias...he is very lucky to have you as his big brother."

Not only this, but Priya had also wished Karisma’s elder daughter Samaira on her birthday on Wednesday. She shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday to our gorgeous girl ... wow, you are 15 today! You are growing into a fine and beautiful young lady... making us all so proud of you sweetheart! we love you." For the uninformed, Priya also has a 13-year-old daughter Safira from her previous marriage to Vikram Chatwal.

On the work front, Karisma recently made her web series debut with Mentalhood. Talking about her comeback to the screen after eight years, Karisma had said, "Out of choice I wanted to be with my family and children. After a while when I heard this script it was so interesting, the script was about today’s mother and it was so strong. Women of all ages and all those who are mothers will identify with my characters. It is also something that I am going through right now. Young parents and older parents will identify with Mentalhood. My character is today’s mom and as a human, she will do the right thing and is real."