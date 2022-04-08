Azaan row: Singer Anuradha Paudwal seeks ban on loudspeakers

Anuradha Paudwal has recently joined the chorus of celebrities who have spoken out against the practice of playing Azaan over loudspeakers. It should be banned in India, as it is in other nations, according to her.

The renowned singer said in an interview with Zee News that she has been all over the world and has never seen anything like this except in India. Paudwal also made it clear that she is not anti-religion. However, she claims that it is being forcibly encouraged. She went on to say that other communities could wonder why they aren't able to do the same.

Anuradha said, “I have visited many places in the world. I have not seen anything like this happening except in India. I am not against any religion, but it is being forcibly encouraged here. They play Azaan on loudspeakers from Mosque. Other communities question if they can use loudspeakers why cannot others do the same"

She added, “I have traveled to Middle Eastern countries. There is a ban on loudspeakers. When Muslim countries are discouraging it, what is the need for such practices in India?” Paudwal said if the practice continues, people will start playing Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. “It will lead to disharmony, which is not good."

In the same interview, the artist discussed the significance of teaching the next generation about Indian culture. She stated that it is the older generation's obligation to teach children about the country's culture.

This isn't the first time a celebrity has spoken about a loudspeaker ban. Sonu Nigam, who just earned the Padma Shri award, raised his voice against Azaan on loudspeakers in 2017.

He had expressed his disgust with hearing Azaan on the loudspeaker every morning in a now-deleted tweet. Following his inflammatory remark, the musician received a lot of backlash.