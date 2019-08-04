Ayushmann Khurrana wraps up 'Gulabo Sitabo' in just 22 days

Set in Lucknow, the movie is about landlords and tenants, and their love-hate relationship.

Ayushmann Khurrana recently posted a picture of the entire cast and crew of his upcoming Shoojit Sircar directorial and wrote, “It’s a wrap! Gulabo Sitabo.” What’s interesting is that the Article 15 star, completed the shoot of this film in just 22 days!

Amitabh Bachchan, sporting a prosthetically-created unusual look, plays the rambunctious proprietor, while Ayushmann essays his renter. A source close to the Bareilly Ki Barfi star says, “Ayushmann loved every bit of filming for Gulabo Sitabo. Working with Mr Bachchan was a surreal experience for him. It was also hugely nostalgic for him to team up with Shoojit, who gave him his Bollywood break with Vicky Donor. He had a fantastic time with the crew, as well, having spent time with them while playing cricket and savouring famous Lucknowi cuisine. In fact, on the final day of filming, at the iconic La Martineire College, Ayushmann and the crew played cricket and interacted with the hostel boarders on campus. They clicked a lot of selfies, as this shoot was memorable in many ways. Vijay Raaz, who is also part of the film, enthusiastically took part in this impromptu game of cricket on set.”