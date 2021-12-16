Ayushmann Khurrana wants to be gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on-screen, expresses his wish to celebrate Neeraj's life

In recent years, Aysuhmann Khurrana has become the face of 'content.' His films are different from the usual, and it serves a perfect dose of entertainment with some refinement. Last week released 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' added more value to his filmography. In CKA, he along with Vaani Kapoor apprised the audience about trans-girl, and together they tried to break the parameters of perception. After giving back-to-back successes, Ayushmann extended his wish list of dream roles, and he aims to portray the life of Javelin Throw athlete, gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on big-screen.

Khurrana finds inspiration from such real-life heroes, and he shared his view about Chopra by stating, "I’m constantly inspired by real people who do extraordinary things. Right now, I’m hugely inspired by Neeraj Chopra and what this youth icon has achieved on the world stage and made our nation incredibly proud.”

The 'Bala' star went on further to state that when it comes to Neeraj's biopic, if the athlete doesn't want to try his hands on acting, he would like to play him on-screen. "The resolve and the nerves of steel that he showcased at the Olympics to win gold for India needs to be saluted. I would love to play him in a biopic if it’s made in the near future and if Neeraj chooses to not play himself on screen. Such achievements need to be celebrated and the life stories of such heroes need to be told to people across the country.”

This year in Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj was among the few mighty players who earn gold for the country. In his debut, Neeraj secured a gold medal in Javelin Throw, making him the youngest achiever, the second athlete to win a gold in the individual category, after Abhinav Bindra (who won gold in rifle shooting, 2008 Olympic), and the only athlete to win a gold in debut.

Back in 2018, after Asian Games, in an interview, Neeraj told Quint that he would like to see Akshay Kumar and Randeep Hooda in his biopic, "It’ll be great if a biopic is made. The people I like are Randeep Hooda from Haryana, and Akshay Kumar in Bollywood." So, in a way, Ayushmann might compete with Kumar, Hooda in this race of biopic.