Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor and team 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' party with Hrithik Roshan

Ayushmann Khurrana, the flag bearer of content-driven, light-hearted cinema maintained his streak with last week's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.' However, this time, his co-star Vaani Kapoor stole the limelight and her performance as a trans-girl was hugely applauded.

From the film fraternity, actor Hrithik Roshan was among the admirer of the movie, and he took his views about the film, Ayushmann, and his 'War' co-star Vaani Kapoor's performance to social media.

My dear dear Vaani ! You were the heart and soul of #ChandigarhKareAshiqui ufff you are too too good ! Talent like yours is rare and special. You were nothing less than brilliant! So real and strong yet vulnerable. I’m a fan! Love you. Now go celebrate @Vaaniofficial — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 12, 2021

You are one of the finest actors of Indian cinema my friend It’s been a long time since I got inspired like this . Love it when it happens Thanks for inspiring me with this one Extraordinary you are Huge congrats Big jhappi @ayushmannk #ChandigarhKareAashiqui — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 12, 2021

Well, it seems like the team 'CKA' were in a party mood, thus they were spotted at a dining restaurant with their special guest, Hrithik Roshan. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, director Abhishek Kapoor, producer Bhushan Kumar, Pragya Kapoor were happily posing with their guest Hrithik Roshan for media.

Check out the pictures

In the pictures, Roshan is looking cool in denim, navy-blue t-shirt with a matching jacket and cap. Whereas Manu aka Ayushmann is looking dapper in a dazzling jacket with loose pants. Vaani dazzled the night with her lacy bodycon dress, and it seems like they party hard.

On the work front, Ayushmann will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha's political thriller 'Anek,' whereas Vaani will star opposite Ranbir Kapoor in action-adventure 'Shamshera.'