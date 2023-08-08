Ayushmann Khurrana to take calls as Pooja in call center in Delhi NCR for Dream Girl 2 promotions

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, Dream Girl 2 stars Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and Annu Kapoor among others.

Ayushmann Khurrana is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming comedy-drama Dream Girl 2, in which the National Award-winning actor will reprise his role as Karam and Pooja from the prequel Dream Girl released four years back in 2019. The film's trailer, released last week, has received a great response from viewers.



Now, as per the latest reports, Ayushmann will be taking calls in a call center in Delhi or Gurugram in his Pooja avatar for the film's promotional campaign. According to a source close to the project, "The makers are looking for a call center in Delhi or Gurugram where the lead Ayushmann Khurrana might visit. However, it's not confirmed which call center they will be visiting and more details on the same will be disclosed soon."



Dream Girl 2 stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady replacing Nushrratt Bharuccha from the prequel. Apart from Ayushmann and Ananya, the film features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles.



Raaj Shaandilyaa, who helmed the prequel in his directorial debut, is also the director of the upcoming film. The film has been produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under their banner Balaji Motion Pictures. After multiple changes in its release date, Dream Girl 2 will release in theatres worldwide on August 25.



Dream Girl has been the highest-grossing film of Ayushmann Khurrana as it earned a net India collection of Rs 142.26 crore (as per Bollywood Hungama). The actor is looking for a big box office hit after a string of commercial failures namely Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, Doctor G, and An Action Hero.



READ | Dream Girl 2 trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja has to give 'sabse dangerous performance' in her marriage to 'Shah Rukh'