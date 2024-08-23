Ayushmann Khurrana to play vampire in Maddock’s horror universe? Aparshakti Khurrana says ‘We were planning to…’

Amar Kaushik's Stree 2 opened to blockbuster reviews from the audience and critics and is unstoppable at the box office. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. Earlier there were reports of Ayushmann Khurrana playing a vampire in the horror universe, now his brother has finally opened up on the same.

According to several reports doing rounds on social media, Ayushmann Khurrana is set to enter Maddock's horror universe as a Vampire. Not only this, The end-credit scene of Stree 2 shows us Varun Dhawan's Bhaskar telling Abhishek Banerjee's Jana about a man who attacks humans with his teeth and sucks their blood, confirming the horror verse being expanded with a vampire movie. Now, Aparshakti Khurana has reacted to rumours of his brother becoming a vampire.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Aparshakti Khurana said, "I'm more than happy. Touchwood yaar. What could be better news than this? We were planning to work together for a long time, and finally, we have something to do together, which is really huge. It is going to be fun. He's been a vampire of my life since childhood (laughs). But I'm the youngest, so I get away with everything. But it will be fun."

Talking about his film's box office collection, Aparshakti Khurana said, "It feels great to be a part of such an amazing journey. "I think the kind of love people are pouring into me, from performances to numbers, makes me feel happier. I don't think anyone will say that they expected these big numbers. Everybody was expecting great numbers and responses. But this is something that has crossed all bars."

While the official confirmation still awaits, according to reports, after Stree, Sarkata, and Bhediya, the next in villain in Maddock's horror universe is a vampire. The film is reportedly titled Vampire of Vijay Nagar and will be headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.

