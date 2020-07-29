Headlines

Ayushmann Khurrana to play cross-functional athlete in Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming directorial

Abhishek Kapoor is all set to direct Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in his upcoming directorial.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2020, 10:39 AM IST

Ayushmann Khurrana has signed his next film and he is all set to collaborate with Abhishek Kapoor for the first time. The actor will be playing the role of a cross-functional athlete in the film which is yet to be titled. The film is all set to be going on floors in October this year and is set against the backdrop of North India where the shooting will also be taking place.

In a statement, talking about the film, Abhishek stated, "Ayushmann and I are both known for a certain kind of cinema and this film is definitely a special one for both of us. We want audiences to come back to the theatres and watch movies as a community and for that, we will spare no effort. We strive to bring our best game for this one."

He added, "Ayushmann plays a Cross-Functional Athlete in the film and he will have to go through a physical transformation that he hasn't done before. It's quite a challenge and he's very committed to it."

While Ayushmann shared, "Abhishek has a very distinct voice in cinema today and I'm glad that we finally got the opportunity to collaborate on a project that's exceedingly close to my heart. This film has all the trappings to take audiences through a ride of emotions and it is a total family entertainer. It is a beautiful, progressive love story that will also touch your hearts,"

He concluded by saying, "I'm supremely excited about the physical transformation that I will have to undergo. It will present me in an all-new avatar. I have never looked like this on-screen and I'm looking forward to seeing the reaction of audiences. The process is going to be intense and excruciating for me but I feel all the pain will be worth it."

