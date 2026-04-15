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Ayushmann Khurrana sings Asha Bhosle's lesser-known Punjabi song: 'Grew up on her voice and it will live on' - Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana paid a heartfelt tribute to Asha Bhosle as he shared a video of singing her lesser-known Punjabi song Das Mereya Dilbara on his Instagram.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 15, 2026, 10:55 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ayushmann Khurrana sings Asha Bhosle's lesser-known Punjabi song: 'Grew up on her voice and it will live on' - Watch
Ayushmann Khurrana and Asha Bhosle
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Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in the horror comedy Thamma, has given a musical tribute to the late singing legend Asha Bhosle. On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself strumming the guitar and singing Das Mereya Dilbara, a Punjabi song crooned by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi. 

The National Award-winning actor wrote in the caption, "This is one of my favourite lesser known Punjabi gems by Asha. Grew up on her voice. And it will live on, always." Known for his heartfelt, melodic voice, Khurrana himself has crooned popular songs such as Pani Da Rang, Saadi Galli Aaja, Yahin Hoon Main, Mitti Di Khushboo, and Nazm Nazm among others.

For the unversed, Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92. Many prominent names from the entertainment industry attended the last rites of the legendary singer on Monday. Bollywood biggies Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Tabu, Vivek Oberoi, music composer Anu Malik, and filmmaker Ramesh Sippy were seen at the Shivaji Park crematorium.

Shaan and Sudesh Bhosale even sang Asha Bhosle's iconic song Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, offering her a heartfelt musical tribute. In addition to this, Shreya Ghoshal also paid homage to the late legend by singing some of her classics, including Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar and Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani during the London gig of her ongoing Unstoppable World Tour. 

The late singer was given the guard of honour at her residence in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai on Monday. The mortal remains of the legend were draped in the tricolour, as she was cremated with full state honours. She was honoured with several prestigious awards including Dadsahab Phalke Award in 2000 and Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh; latest films and series to watch

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hails Women's Reservation Bill: 'A historic step towards women empowerment'
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