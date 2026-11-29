In Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Khurrana steps into the shoes of the iconic protagonist Prem, a character famously associated with Salman Khan. The actor said he identifies with the character’s approach to relationships and family, though his priorities have evolved over the years.

Ayushmann Khurrana says he has consciously sought to balance films that appeal to a wider audience with unconventional stories, stressing that taking creative risks has been central to his career. Known for featuring in films that challenge social taboos, including Vicky Donor, Bala, and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Khurrana is looking forward to the audience response to his latest release, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, which made its debut in theatres on Friday.

The actor said he has tried to broaden the reach of his films since the COVID-19 pandemic and his new film is an attempt to connect with audiences beyond multiplexes. "I think it has to break the clutter somewhere, but the palette has to be wider. That’s what I’ve done after the pandemic; I’ve tried doing that. For example, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is probably my widest because I’ve never penetrated that deep into theatres," Khurrana told PTI. "Most of my audiences are in multiplexes. But this film, ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’ or the Rajshri world, gets the small cities in the mix of the multiplexes. So, I’m really excited for this one," he said.

Asked whether actors need to make commercially safe choices while continuing to take creative risks in keeping with market trends, Khurrana said the two approaches need to coexist. "It has to be a mix of both. I cannot survive without taking risks. I’ve made my entire career by taking risks. So, I have to do that, it’s imperative," he said.

In Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Khurrana steps into the shoes of the iconic protagonist Prem, a character famously associated with Salman Khan. The actor said he identifies with the character’s approach to relationships and family, though his priorities have evolved over the years. "I think my sensibility is like Prem. I’m very progressive as a person, I keep my partner first, my family first at least now. In my 20s, probably I was very selfish for my success and my profession, I was very ambitious. I’m still ambitious but to prioritise things is a different thing. I think this world and that world (of Prem) is a lot different," he said.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya brings Barjatya’s trademark cinematic world of family values and traditions into a contemporary setting. It follows Prem Mishra (Khurrana), a musician, who chooses to move into the household of his bride, Purva Solanki (Sharvari), as she is the sole caretaker of the women in her family. Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Swanand Kirkire, Geeta Agarwal Sharma and Saumya Tandon, among others, also feature in the film. The movie is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films.

READ | Ramayana box office collection day 24: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film crosses Rs 1800 crore worldwide