Ayushmann Khurrana shares his disappointment at ‘Money Heist’ ending, video goes viral - WATCH

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has confessed his love for the popular Spanish series Money Heist’ and has paid homage to his favourite character ‘Professor’ played by Sergio Marquina.

In a fun take, the star paid homage to the famed ‘Professor’ character, launching the #IndiaBoleCiao Fan Contest allowing fans to capture and share their love for the series. Ayushmann is also seen singing his own rendition of the classic ‘Bella Ciao’ on the piano.

Sharing the video, Ayushmann wrote, “Once a Money Heist fan, always a Money Heist fan Fir chaahe woh bathroom ho ya red carpet event!” In no time, his fans started commenting on the video. One of them wrote, “Wowww professor's look though,” another mentioned, “Ayushman would b best to portray Professor”

Ayushmann said, “Over time, I’ve become a huge fan of ‘Money Heist’ and it’s rightfully found a prominent place in pop culture. Getting to work on this unique project has been special given my fondness for the series as well as the ‘Professor’.”



The Bollywood actor feels disappointed as the Netflix show is coming to an end as the final five episodes of ‘Money Heist Part 5: Volume 2’ will premiere on December 3 on Netflix.



Ayushmann added, “The characters give us an immersive experience and you feel completely invested in their journey throughout the series. While I’m super excited for the finale, it`s definitely disappointing that this heist is coming to an end.”