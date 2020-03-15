Ayushmann Khurrana shares heartfelt post for Tahira Kashyap on completing 19 years together

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. Today on the occasion of the couple celebrating 19 years of togetherness, Ayushmann revealed to his fans how he confessed his feeling for her all those years ago. Posting a picture of Tahira, in her many moods, Ayushmann wrote, "It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 AM I’d confessed my feelings over the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song. It’s been 19 years with this goofball. Umm."

For the uninformed, Ayushmann and Tahira's love story is one for the books as they are childhood sweethearts who got married in 2008 and now have two kids together, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka and are still madly in love with one another. A few months back, Ayushmann shared another picture of Tahira in which he wrote, "Tahira means pure and virtuous. That’s what you are. This was your first year in mumbai and in my life in this city. Santosh humara pehla house help chutti pe gaya hua tha and we had spent the entire day cleaning the house. Tum aayi aur duniya badal gayi meri. You changed my perspective towards life and love. Happy bday love."

A while back Ayushmann had also spoken about Tahira’s work and had said, "Tahira’s style of filmmaking is intimate, endearing and extremely engaging and I wish her all the best. The Khurrana’s are spoilt for choice this weekend as between Tahira and my film, there are double celebrations at our house."