Ayushmann Khurrana says Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is 'simple, clean, funny' film, calls it on lines of Padosan, Golmaal, Chupke Chupke

Ayushmann Khurrana has opened up about his upcoming film Pati Patni aur Woh Do, and also shared that his movie is in the lines of classic situational comedies.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to bring back his prime this year. Amid his three releases, his first outing will be the comedy entertainer - Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The spiritual successor of the Pati Patni aur Woh (1978 and 2019). The movie also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh in the female leads. The theatrical trailer of the movie was released recently, and the makers are trying to bring back the charm of classic situational comedy. The movie is in the lines of classic situational comedies, drawing inspiration from the golden era of Hindi cinema.

Ayushmann Khurrana on Pati Patni aur Woh Do

Sharing his views on the film, Ayushmann emphasized that Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is a situational comedy in "its purest, most classic form." He further continued, "The idea traces its roots back to the legacy of Sanjeev Kumar- I have been a big fan of his work. Humour from films of that era emerged from misunderstandings, timing, and character dynamics. I’ve always admired that style of storytelling, seen in timeless films like Padosan, Chupke Chupke, Angoor, and Gol Maal. They are a laugh riot, and I’m hoping Pati Patni Aur Woh Do will also be the same for people."

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana makes first statement on his three major films releasing in 2026, admits 'audience are intelligent', rejects repetition

Ayushmann Khurrana on Mudassar Aziz's knack for comedy

The Bala actor credited the director Mudassar Aziz for crafting a film that carries forward the spirit of clever writing in cinema, while celebrating the comedy of errors beautifully. He further added, "This is an out-and-out family entertainer meant to be enjoyed together, where the comedy comes from a series of errors and misunderstandings. It’s a throwback to a time when storytelling was simple, clean, and genuinely funny, and that’s exactly what we’ve tried to recreate here. I’m a big fan of such cinema, and it was truly refreshing for me to see someone wanting to make that kind of film and celebrate the simplicity of emotions."

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra, Pati Patni aur Woh Do will be released in cinemas on May 15.