Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan film crew member attacked in Prayagraj, FIR filed

The incident occurred during a shoot on Thornhill Road in the Civil Lines area. Police have registered an FIR and arrested the main accused.

Tension erupted on the sets of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 in Prayagraj on August 27, after local residents allegedly assaulted a crew member.

The incident occurred during a shoot on Thornhill Road in the Civil Lines area. Police have registered an FIR and arrested the main accused. According to Additional DCP (City) Abhijeet Kumar, Zoheb Solapurwala, the production head of BR Chopra Films, was attacked after an altercation with locals. Line producer Saurabh Tiwari filed a complaint at the Civil Lines police station on August 28.

Explaining the sequence of events, Tiwari said, “The team from Mumbai was shooting on the Civil Lines when someone tried to capture the film on camera. The crew member objected to it and shouted at the person. Two-three people pounced on him and slapped the team member.” Police said the FIR includes charges under IPC Sections 191(2), 115(2), 352, 351(2), 351(3), and Section 66 of the IT Act, 2008.

DCP (City) Abhishek Bharti stated that a police team has been deployed for the film’s security. While there was already a traffic control team in place, some youths began filming the shoot on their mobiles, leading to the confrontation.

Videos from the scene have surfaced online — one showing a group assaulting a crew member, and another appearing to capture a heated exchange involving Ayushmann and Sara. Locals said the shoot had caused a major traffic jam near All Saints Cathedral as one lane of the road was closed. Many bystanders stopped to watch the filming, and some agitated youths, frustrated by the traffic, allegedly started the ruckus.

The shoot for Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, directed by Mudassar Aziz, began on August 15 and is scheduled to continue until September 11.

(With inputs from PTI)