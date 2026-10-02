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Ayushmann Khurrana's Udta Teer postponed amid Drishyam 3 bumper opening, will now be releasing on..., makers aim for 'cleaner release window'

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 has opened to a terrific response at the box office, with round-the-clock shows, and this is the biggest reason why Udta Teer has been postponed.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 02, 2026, 05:44 PM IST

Ayushmann Khurrana's Udta Teer postponed amid Drishyam 3 bumper opening, will now be releasing on..., makers aim for 'cleaner release window'
Udta Teer, Drishyam 3 (Image source: IMDb, file photo)
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Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 has created such a storm at the box office that it has left other filmmakers in fear. Drishyam 3 (The Conclusion) opened in cinemas on October 2, and next week, on October 6, Ayushmann Khurrana's Udta Teer was scheduled for a theatrical release. However, the makers of Udta Teer have now announced that they have postponed their film for weeks to get a clearer release window. Udta Teer won't be released on the original release date. 

Here's when Udta Teer will arrive in cinemas? 

As per the official statement from the movie's representative, Udta Teer will now be released on October 23, a week after Yami Gautam's Nayi Naveli (October 16). Taran Adarsh shared the announcement on his social media, with the caption, "Udta Teer has been generating encouraging buzz with its trailer and ongoing promotions. With the film tracking well, the makers have made a smart and sensible theatrical call by moving the release to October 23, giving it a cleaner release window and a stronger theatrical runway instead of compromising on screens in a suddenly crowded marketplace. A smart and strategic theatrical move by the makers. The trailer and promotions are creating encouraging buzz, and choosing a cleaner release window allows the film to maximise its theatrical showcase."

Netizens say Udta Teer makers are scared of Drishyam 3

Soon the news went viral, and netizens understood why the makers took this decision in haste. On Taran Adarsh's post, several netizens dropped their comments. A netizen wrote, "Good move from @DharmaMovies considering the Drishyam 3 storm that has started already." Another netizen wrote, "Fatt Gai Drishyam Se." One of the netizens wrote, "Drishyam 3 storm effect on other film releases lol." An internet user wrote, "This is smart. October 23 is a much better release date and gives a free 2-week window till Ramayana releases."

Also read: Viral video: Before CJP protest, Abhijeet Dipke spotted outside Mannat, his fan says 'nobody is looking at Shah Rukh Khan' due to him, netizens react

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