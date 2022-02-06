Ayushmann Khurrana's fan gets his song's lyrics tattooed, here's how the actor reacted

An actor strives hard to earn the audience love, appreciation and many times, they go to extreme lengths to fulfil the public's expectations. In such a journey, artists also win over a few die-hard fans, admirers. Such people who love them beyond boundaries, languages and other barriers. Ayushmann Khurrana has also worked hard, and even he earned such fanatics. One of the actor's fan from New York showcased her fondness for Khurrana and awarded him by getting his song tattoed on her arm.

Yes, a fan name Nabila has inked the hook line from Ayushmann's song 'Mere liye tum kaafi ho,' from the movie 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan,' on her arm. The tattoo has the lyric written in Devnagri script, with an illustration of leaves. Nabila shared the picture on Twitter and captioned it, "mere liye tum kaafi ho @ayushmannk Tat #11 means a lot to me."

Check out the tweet

As the girl posted the picture, within an hour the actor spotted the post. Her efforts and affection got recognised by Ayushmann. He replied to her post with a heart emoji, and this certifies the fact that her gesture has touched the 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' actor.

Khurrana is one such actor who interacts with his fans and usually replies to them back, either by hitting like, commenting on the post, or resharing the tweet. Ayushmann has successfully carved a market for himself by picking 'out of the box,' hard-hitting subjects. The actor surprised masses and classes by 2019's crime-thriller 'Article 15' which tackled the issue of caste discrimination in the rawest form. The director of 'Article 15,' Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann reunited again with the social-political thriller 'Anek,' and the film has got a new release date.

The upcoming film of Khurrana will now hit big screens on 13 May, and the actor shared the update with a new poster on his social media. In the poster, Ayushmann looks intriguing and questions 'Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan.