Ayushmann Khurrana's ‘Dream Girl’ trailer to be launched in 5 cities!

After the intriguing poster of Ayushmann Khurrana looking all quirky donning a saree and sitting on a rickshaw, the hype around his upcoming film Dream Girl has made quite a stir. Now the film Dream Girl is all set to have a five-city trailer launch, beginning from Mumbai.

Ayushmann Khurrana will be launching the trailer of his next film Dream Girl in Mumbai, on August 12. Also, the trailer launch will connect to four other cities of Jaipur, Indore, Ahmedabad and Chandigarh through a video conference call, wherein the trailer will be launched in all the four major cities simultaneously.

The actor is collaborating with Ekta Kapoor in the upcoming, Dream Girl and will be seen turning into a dream girl, for real! The film will see Ayushmann beautifully transform into a woman, through his voice. Not much is revealed about the film except that the audience will be in for a treat to see their favourite star go feminine for a job and the problems he encounters when he tries to leave it.

The versatile actor is known for having an impeccable track record with his films. Having won a National Award recently for Andhadhun and another one of his films (Badhaai Ho) winning the best film for wholesome entertainment at the 66th National Film Awards, makes him the most sought after actor today!

Having six back to back hits has made him the most dependable star in the present times and with Dream Girl, the expecttions from Ayushmann ar sky-rocketting. The film is directed by Raaj Shandilya, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Aashish Singh. Dream Girl is all set to release on September 13, 2019.