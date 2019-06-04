Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' in trouble over script: Film's legal team responds, next hearing date out

Kamal Kant Chandra earlier alleged that Ayushmann Khurrana and team Bala stole his script, which he sent the actor over whatsapp

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala, which went on floors a few days back, landed in trouble on June 1. An assistant director and aspiring filmmaker Kamal Kant Chandra filed a criminal complaint against Ayushmann and the makers under Section 420 (cheating) and 406 (breach of trust).

Mid-Day went on to report that Kamal Kant Chandra, who had been an assistant director on Rajkummar Rao-Kriti Kharbanda's film Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, filed the complaint at Mira Road police station. It reports that Chandra had filed a case against Ayushmann Khurrana, director Amar Kaushik (who helmed Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree) and producer Dinesh Vijan of Bala for lifting the script from his project Wig.

He claimed that the makers falsely mentioned that the movie is in scripting stage on April 19. "How did they start shooting in 15 days?," questioned Kamal Kant, adding that the whatsapped his story to Khurrana dating back in 2017. "I registered my concept with Screen Writers' Association in 2016 while their script has been registered in 2018," he concluded.

Ayushmann's legal team had then commented, "Our script is original, and we will show that to the court when the matter comes up." Meanwhile the spokesperson of Maddock Films had said, "The court has neither granted relief to the plaintiff nor passed any order restraining us from going ahead with the movie."

A day back PTI went on to report that the makers were called in by Thane Police for the same case. Now KoiMoi goes on to confirm that the legal team maintains their stand that 'the facts presented by Chandra and his team are not absolutely true especially during the investigation which happened on April 9, 2019.'

The next hearing of the case would take place on June 10. "But the makers might finish [a chunk of] the film by then and argue that since a lot of money is at stake, the court should rule in their favour," Kamal had argued when talking to Mid-Day about the case.