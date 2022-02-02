Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Anek' gets new release date- Know here

Ayushmann Khurrana has successfully carved a market for himself by picking 'out of the box,' hard-hitting subjects. The actor surprised masses and classes by 2019's crime-thiller 'Article 15' which tackled the issue of caste discrimination in the rawest form. The director of 'Article 15,' Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann reunited again with the social-political thriller 'Anek,' and the film has got a new release date.

The upcoming film of Khurrana will now hit big screens on 13 May, and the actor shared the update with a new poster on his social media. In the poster, Ayushmann looks intriguing and questions 'Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan. Earlier, the film was announced for September 2021, but now the film is all set to dazzle viewers in May.

Check out the film's poster

While filming his upcoming movie, Ayushmann said in a statement, "Anek is allowing me to explore India and marvel at its beauty like never before. After Assam, I’m now at Shillong. I have incidentally been here before but I couldn’t explore it the way I wanted to. I’m shooting a film at this picturesque place for the first time in my life and I have to admit that I been blown away with how picture-perfect it is."

The actor added, "As actors, we are really fortunate to visit so many new places and make so many memories. Shillong’s beauty is truly unmatched and it’s really a hidden gem of our country that everyone should come and see. I’m lucky that Anek has brought me to a place that I will never forget. I’m looking forward to an amazing shooting schedule that will also allow me to soak in Shillong. I will be exploring the city in great detail and take back unforgettable memories from here."

Khurrana was last seen in Abhishek Kapoor's rom-com 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' with Vaani Kapoor.