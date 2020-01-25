Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why it is important for him to do 'socially relevant films'

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of those actors in Bollywood who ever since his debut in Vicky Donor till his last outing, Bala, has managed to impress audiences with his acting prowess. As the actor now gets ready for Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan which is due to release in February, he opened up about how his film's relevance is important to him and he will always hinge upon social issues.

"I’d always aspire to do subjects which are socially relevant, which would create a stir or usher some kind of discussion. Yes, I am a socially aware citizen. I’ve done street theatre where we touched upon many socially relevant issues, and the cinema I’m doing is an extension of my theatre days."

When he was asked further about what Republic Day means to him, he said, "The significance of Republic Day is being one with your nation, enjoying your country as a multi-cultural unit. And for me, patriotism is improving your country and not just blindly loving your country. It’s about changing our nation for the better. Patriotism comes with a responsibility, the love for your country. Like I’ve reiterated, this isn’t blind love."

"There is unity in diversity. This is our biggest strength and our biggest weakness, that we are diverse. We have to be together. What I celebrate is that India is a melting pot of culture. What I despise is the lack of cleanliness. We’re not clean as a country. Even those countries which have smaller economies are cleaner than us," Ayushmann added.