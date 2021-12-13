‘I will continue to be a risk-taker': Ayushmann Khurrana reveals the reason for choosing 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for picking unconventional characters and his script choices have been lauded by the industry people and the public. Whether it is a character with erectile dysfunction in 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan', a sperm donor in 'Vicky Donor', a bald man in 'Bala' or an openly gay man in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan' - Ayushmann's characters have always been off-beat and quirky. His latest film to hit the theatres, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' adds another feather in his cap as he portrays a character who falls in love with a trans-woman portrayed by Vaani Kapoor.

Speaking about his films, the actor has said that he has never chosen a script thinking how much it will make at the box office. “Ever since my debut in Vicky Donor, I have chosen films that have been deemed unconventional or taboo-breaking from a societal point of view. I feel that such films are necessary for India to make. I have felt the need to start a discourse about important issues that need to be addressed. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is one such film in my filmography and I’m tremendously proud of it”, the actor said.

Talking about his latest film's director, the 'Article 15' actor added, “I’m lucky to have found a creative partner in Abhishek Kapoor who too believed that there was a need to bring in focus issues affecting the transgender community in India. This was our attempt to make this conversation relevant and mainstream and I hope that the film will do just that in the days to come.”

Calling Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui as his riskiest film till date, Ayushmann added, “I have never chosen to do a film keeping my box office gains in mind. I have not been built like that and I don’t think people expect anything safe from me. I will continue to be a risk-taker because I’m hardwired like that as a human being."

Ayushmann said that if he can start a conversation on bettering society, he will do that in a heartbeat without thinking about the repercussions and added, "I have always felt that we are a part of a progressive generation that wants to have a conversation about inclusivity. My belief system comes from my family and close friends who are vocal about the need to bring the nation’s attention to subjects that need to be discussed on a pan India level."

Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen next in an action-drama 'Anek' and social-drama 'Doctor G' in 2022.