Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he didn't know how to handle career, says 'I made mistakes along the way'

Ayushmann Khurrana has become the face of content-driven films. His movies come with an assurance of being informative, highlighting a taboo topic, and serving it with the perfect dose of entertainment. The 'Vicky Donor' star had also gone through a bad phase in his career, and he accepted being 'lost' after his 2012 debut's success.

Today, his rom-com 'Dum Laga Ke Haisa' completed seven years, and on this occasion, Khurrana said that he has been through a rough phase and said, "When I debuted with Vicky Donor, I was lucky to have found someone like Shoojit Sircar who guided me and shaped me as a performer and a hero. I became an overnight star and trust me, no one can prepare you for it! You do feel slightly lost when such an overwhelming moment arrives. I have to admit that I didn’t know what hit me. I didn’t know which films to choose and which ones to avoid. I didn’t have a direction on how to handle my career.”

Ayushmaan even asserted that he made mistakes and learnt his lesson the hard way. However, it was his 2014 movie with Bhumi Pednekar that made him discover his footing. " I told myself to pivot to focus on doing what I came to the industry for - find compelling stories and be a part of the best content films being made by the most maverick directors. This is when Dum Laga Ke Haisha happened to me and I will be forever grateful to this film because it taught me the biggest lesson of my career - it told me to choose content first!”

The response to 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' directed him on the right path, to pick the scripts, that tells disruptive, engaging story in an entertaining manner. "I haven’t second-guessed myself ever since. I know that my destiny in cinema is to dish out films that audiences have no reference point of. I have single-mindedly tried to do just that.”

Ayushmann was last seen in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and soon be seen in 'Anek,' 'Doctor G,' and 'Action Hero'