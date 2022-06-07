Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he auditioned for Pulkit Samrat's role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

File photos

Ayushmann Khurrana, who was most recently seen in Anubhav Sinha's political thriller Anek set in North East India, has recently revealed in an interview that he auditioned for Ekta Kapoor's superhit television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, but the role was eventually bagged by Pulkit Samrat.

Talking to Dainik Bhaskar, the Article 15 actor was asked that if has ever auditioned for a television show, to which he replied, "Yes, I did. It was a Balaji show, I do not remember the name. Perhaps it was either Kasauti Zindagii Kayy or Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Pulkit Samrat did that role eventually."

Ayushmann, who won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his brilliant performance in Andhadhun, even revealed why he backed out of the show as he continued, "Actually, I made it as an RJ by the time when I auditioned for the show. So I told my casting director 'bro, I am going'. So I could not do that TV show."

Though he didn't remember the name of the show, but we can infer that it was indeed Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu as Pulkit Samrat was seen playing the role of Lakshya Virani in the highly successful show headlined by the current Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani.



For the unversed, Ayushmann started his journey from the Indian national television winning the second season of youth-based reality show MTV Roadies in 2004 before becoming a VJ and anchor for several shows before bagging the lead role in Shoojit Sircar's 2012 hit film Vicky Donor.

The actor recently completed ten years in the Hindi film industry and over the years, he has created his own genre with leading strong content-oriented films such Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and Dum Laga Ke Haisha among others.