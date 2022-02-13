Ayushmann Khurrana recalls his time as RJ, celebrates World Radio Day

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most talented actors in India. He has a huge fan following on social media, people love him for his dedicated performances. He usually makes movies on social issues.

On Sunday, on the occasion of World Radio Day, the actor took a trip down memory lane to relive his yesteryear radio jockey days. Ayushmann, while cherishing the time he first appeared on Delhi’s billboards for his breakfast show, Ayushmann wrote, “At the age of 22, I was probably one of the youngest in the country to host a breakfast show which is generally hosted by very seasoned radio jockeys. So, here I was at my first job and they had given me the breakfast show and they had hugely promoted that show. I was on the hoardings in Delhi. So, that was really new for that time!”

He further wrote, "I feel it is very important for everyone to cherish the starting point of one’s career because those are the formative years. There is outstanding talent in the radio industry and I was fortunate to meet and interact with them. Working in radio shaped who I’m today. Thank you for your love, Maan Na Maan, Main Tera Ayushmann #WorldRadioDay."

Take a look:

Khurrana is one such actor who interacts with his fans and usually replies to them back, either by hitting like, commenting on the post, or resharing the tweet. Ayushmann has successfully carved a market for himself by picking ‘out of the box,’ hard-hitting subjects. The actor surprised masses and classes by 2019's crime-thriller ‘Article 15’ which tackled the issue of caste discrimination in the rawest form. The director of ‘Article 15,’ Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann reunited again with the social-political thriller ‘Anek,’ and the film has got a new release date.