Ayushmann Khurrana recalls 'Article 15' after winning Critics' Best Actor award

National-Award winner Ayushmann Khurrana bagged an award at Filmfare Award 2020. He won the best actor (critics) award for his film 'Article 15', which made Ayushmann emotional and recall the film.

Ayushmann called 'Article 15' one of the most important films of his life. Thus, receiving the award made him emotional. He shared a lengthy post which stated, "Filmfare for the BEST ACTOR (critics). Sigh. When I wrapped up Article 15 I had posted a caption on my social media platforms stating that I just wrapped up the most important film of 2019. And Jitesh Pillai had asked me don’t you think you’re being too pompous. Then I edited it and changed it to ‘one of the best’ But tonight at this moment I stand corrected and validated. Thanks for your unconditional love Jitesh."

"Article 15 also won the best film in critics tonight. Thank you Anubhav sir, your new 2.0 version is that of legend. Kisi ne nahi socha tha ki main uniform mein achcha lagoonga. Aapki vision ko salaam. Film ke co writer Gaurav Solanki ke lekhan ko salaam. Bharat ke sanvidhaan ko salaam. Hindustan ki badalti awaam (audience) ko salaam," he added.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, 'Article 15' saw Ayushmann Khurrana play the role of a police officer for the first time. The movie was based on caste-based discrimination and other crimes that are dismissed in rural India. Made on a budget of Rs. 30 crore, the movie had earned Rs. 93.08 crore at the Box Office.