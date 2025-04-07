Ayushmann Khurrana left a heartfelt message for Tahira Kashyap after she revealed her breast cancer has relapsed after 7 years.

On World Health Day, filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap shared that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer again. She urged everyone to get regular check-ups. After her post, many celebrities and fans sent her love and support.

Her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, also left a heartfelt message for her. On Instagram, she wrote, "Seven year itch or the power of regular screening - it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me... I still got this."

Tahira added, "When life gives you lemons make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one it’s a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again. #regularscreening #mammogram not shying away from saying it #breastcancer #onemoretime #letsgo... Ironically or not today is #WorldHealthDay Let’s do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves #gratitude through and through."

Ayushmann reacted to the post and wrote, “My hero,” with a heart and teary-eyed emoji.

Tahira was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. Last month, she posted a message on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of herself with a shaved head due to chemotherapy. She also shared various moments from her treatment journey.

Since then, she's been openly sharing her experience and actively advocating for breast cancer awareness.

Tahira recently spoke about the challenges of battling cancer. She had said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Cancer is a journey that tests your strength, resilience, and faith. Early diagnosis and affordable treatment are, however, key to survival, and thanks to such government schemes, millions can now hope for a better future. Let's continue to support one another and raise awareness about early breast cancer detection because together, we can beat cancer."