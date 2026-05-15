Exclusive: Ayushmann, Rakul, Wamiqa on Pati Patni aur Woh Do, admit being Govinda fan, discuss comedies' dearth in Bollywood, Sara misses going theatre with family

The star cast of Pati Patni aur Woh Do joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction, discussing the death of comedies, their love for 90s' comedies, and lot more.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh are elated to bring back laughter in cinemas with Pati Patni aur Woh Do. As the film releases with high anticipation, the primary cast joins DNA India for an exclusive conversation, discussing the film, genre, and lots more. A common reason why these four agreed to do this film is the fact that they are associating themselves with a project that can be enjoyed with family. This is something that they've grown up watching and now miss in cinemas.

I did this film, because I want to watch this film with family: Ayushmann Khurrana

Explaining the same, Ayushmann says, "I want to watch such a film, this is the reason why I signed for it. As soon as I heard, I was happy and entertained for 2 hours. Muddassir (Aziz, director) is a great narrator. Somehow, I was missing this kind of cinema. I'm also a 90s' kid, and I'm a big fan of Govinda sir, and his films, which we used to see as kids." Ayushmann further adds that Pati Patni comes with a strong nostalgic value. It has an iconic legacy right from the 70s, to 2019 (Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni aur Woh), and now in 2026. I think we have a solid one in hand. I even want to watch the final cut of the film."

Comedies were absent from the last few years: Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet echoes with Ayushmann, but adds, "I was totally missing comedy entertainers on the big screen. I've grown up watching Govinda cinema, the 90s cinema world, all the Hera Pheris and Dhamaals. For the last few years, it's all very serious cinema, or we have not seen those films that you can watch together. I agreed to it on the script level, because I was laughing when I was hearing it."

Watch the viral interview of Pati Patni aur Woh Do

I wanted to do a film where I can sell my husband: Wamiqa Gabbi

After marking a successful debut with Bhooth Bangla, Wamiqa Gabbi is now excited as she has joined the bandwagon of laugh-riot comedies. Speaking about the same, she asserts, "I've also been a fan of 90s comedies. I remember jab maine Judaai dekhi thi, mera bahut mann tha ki main bhi apne husband ko beechu, reel life mein, and aise kuch films karu." Wamiqa's response evokes laughs among the other three cast members.

I want a film where I can take my dadi and brother with me: Sara Ali Khan

Highlighting the lack of family entertainers, Sara emphasises, "Bahut samay se aise film nahi aayi jo aap apne poore pariwar ke saath dekh sake. Sab log enjoy kare. I'm happy to bring such a film like this, something that I want to watch. I want to watch a film with my younger brother and dadi at the same time, and I can." Pati Patni aur Woh Do is currently running in cinemas.